BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.
The Blue Jays went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.
INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).
Blue Jays: Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique).
