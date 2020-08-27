The Rays are 19-9 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .334 is fifth in the league. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .423.
The Orioles are 7-10 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore has slugged .443, good for fourth in the MLB. Anthony Santander leads the team with a .631 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .676.
Santander leads the Orioles with 22 extra base hits and is batting .279.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (right elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).
Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (left quad), Chris Davis: (knee), Pedro Severino: (left hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.