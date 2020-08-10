The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston averaged 9.6 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game last year.
The Rays went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Tampa Bay hit 217 total home runs with 537 total extra base hits last year.
The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (right shoulder), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.