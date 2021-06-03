Yankees: The results of a second opinion for RHP Corey Kluber’s strained right shoulder were slightly more optimistic than the initial diagnosis. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner is expected to resume throwing on flat ground in the next few days, although he’s still unlikely to return until at least late July. ... LHP Zack Britton (elbow) felt good a day after making a rehab appearance with Double-A Somerset. He’s slated to throw again Saturday.