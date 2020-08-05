BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.
The Rays went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Tampa Bay averaged 8.8 hits per game last year while batting .254 as a team.
The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team and averaged 3.8 extra base hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Tampa Bay leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
