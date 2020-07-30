BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
The Braves finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.
The Rays finished 48-33 in road games in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
