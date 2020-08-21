BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Toronto for the 2020 home opener.
The Rays went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Tampa Bay pitchers had a WHIP of 1.17 last year while striking out 10.0 hitters per game.
The Blue Jays went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team last season and hit 247 total home runs.
The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Tampa Bay leads the season series 4-2.
INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).
Blue Jays: Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Bo Bichette: (knee).
___
