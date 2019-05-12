San Diego Padres (22-18, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (18-21, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Margevicius (2-3, 3.47 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-2, 5.67 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL West rivals Colorado and San Diego will meet at Coors Field.

The Rockies are 6-10 against teams from the NL West. Colorado has slugged .435 this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a mark of .605.

The Padres have gone 11-10 against division opponents. San Diego has hit 59 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Franmil Reyes leads the club with 10, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 10 home runs and is slugging .605. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-38 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 42 hits and has 24 RBIs. Manny Machado is 12-for-42 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .282 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (shoulder), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.