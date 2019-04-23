Milwaukee Brewers (13-11, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (13-9, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central opponents St. Louis and Milwaukee will meet at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are 6-6 against the rest of their division. St. Louis ranks fourth in the MLB in hitting with a .266 batting average, Jose Martinez leads the team with an average of .352.

The Brewers have gone 10-4 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 47 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads the team with 13, averaging one every 6.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 15 extra base hits and is batting .330. Marcell Ozuna is 11-for-36 with three doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 30 hits and has 31 RBIs. Mike Moustakas is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .311 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cardinals Injuries: Michael Wacha: 10-day IL (left knee patellar tendinitis), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luke Gregerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Justin Williams: 10-day IL (hand), Tyler O’Neill: 10-day IL (arm), Harrison Bader: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.