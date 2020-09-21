The Braves are 21-15 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .344, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with a mark of .447.
The Marlins are 20-16 against opponents from the NL East. Miami’s lineup has 53 home runs this season, Brian Anderson leads the club with nine homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 66 hits and is batting .346.
Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 60 hits and has 26 RBIs.
INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
