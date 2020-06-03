A Giants spokesman confirmed the Wednesday game with the Seibu Lions was called off but declined to give any information about positive tests.
Japanese media reported that a Giants’ player was believed to have contacted COVID-19 but did not offer sources. Japanese television NHK said more than one player was believed to have tested positive and the Ashai newspaper said it was two.
The Hanshin Tigers reported at least one player testing positive several months ago, Sports in Japan have been suspended for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
