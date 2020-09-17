BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Arizona will meet on Thursday.
The Angels are 12-14 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .330, good for third in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the club with a mark of .410.
The Diamondbacks have gone 8-18 away from home. Arizona has a collective .232 this season, led by David Peralta with an average of .297.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and is batting .294.
Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .494.
INJURIES: Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).
Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
