Arizona Diamondbacks (52-52, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (39-62, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Alex Young (3-0, 2.38 ERA) Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (4-1, 2.61 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Arizona will play at Marlins Park on Saturday.

The Marlins are 19-32 in home games. Miami has hit 81 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the team with 13, averaging one every 27.9 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks have gone 29-26 away from home. Arizona has slugged .446 this season. Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .577. The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Jose Quijada earned his first victory and Neil Walker went 0-for-2 with an RBI for Miami. Greg Holland registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 99 hits and is batting .246. Anderson is 8-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 53 extra base hits and has 62 RBIs. Eduardo Escobar is 12-for-44 with three triples, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .204 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.