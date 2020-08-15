The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona pitchers had a WHIP of 1.31 last season while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.
The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 224 total doubles last year.
The teams meet for the eighth time this season. San Diego leads the season series 5-3.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.