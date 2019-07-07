Colorado Rockies (44-44, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-45, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (8-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (1-0, 1.23 ERA, .55 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Diamondbacks are 18-29 against the rest of their division. Arizona is hitting a collective batting average of .259 this season, led by Ketel Marte with an average of .311.

The Rockies are 20-20 against the rest of their division. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .324 is twelfth in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an OBP of .383. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-2. Robbie Ray recorded his sixth victory and Jake Lamb went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Jon Gray took his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and has 53 RBIs. Christian Walker is 6-for-29 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .640. David Dahl is 11-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 3-7, .265 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 10-day IL (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.