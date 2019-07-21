Milwaukee Brewers (52-48, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-49, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (11-3, 3.53 ERA) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (3-0, 0.96 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Yelich and the Brewers will take on Arizona at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are 21-24 on their home turf. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .365.

The Brewers are 22-27 in road games. Milwaukee has hit 168 home runs this season, third in the majors. Christian Yelich leads the team with 35, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 8-3. Adrian Houser notched his third victory and Mike Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Andrew Chafin registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 122 hits and is batting .318. Eduardo Escobar is 12-for-45 with a double, two triples, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 35 home runs and is batting .337. Keston Hiura is 20-for-40 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .285 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.