The Giants are 13-14 against the rest of their division. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .334 is fifth in the league. Brandon Belt leads the lineup with an OBP of .431.
The Diamondbacks are 10-21 against the rest of their division. Arizona has a collective .232 this season, led by Ketel Marte with an average of .307.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 44 hits and has 27 RBIs.
Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs and has 20 RBIs.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Cahill: (left hip), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
