BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
The Athletics went 52-29 in home games in 2019. Oakland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.24 last season while striking out 8.0 hitters per game.
The Diamondbacks went 41-40 on the road in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits per game last year, batting .252 as a team.
The teams meet for the third time this year. Arizona leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.