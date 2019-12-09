He joins a rotation led by Aaron Nola that also includes Jake Arrieta. The Phillies may pursue another front-line starter — longtime NL East foe Stephen Strasburg, perhaps — to join a staff that has Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta.

AD

Philadelphia spent big money last season on free-agent outfielders Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen and acquired catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura in trades. The Phillies didn’t address starting pitching, and the staff’s struggles cost them in the second half as they faded to an 81-81 finish. Manager Gabe Kapler was fired and replaced by Joe Girardi.

Wheeler is 44-38 with a 3.77 ERA in 126 starts. He has 726 strikeouts in 749 1/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD