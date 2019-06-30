Washington Nationals (41-41, third in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (27-51, fourth in the NL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (7-5, 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 156 strikeouts) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-5, 5.95 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either Washington or Detroit will take home a series victory with a win.

The Tigers are 12-28 on their home turf. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .289, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .363.

The Nationals are 20-22 in road games. Washington’s lineup has 115 home runs this season, Anthony Rendon leads them with 18 homers. The Tigers won the last meeting 7-5. Victor Alcantara notched his third victory and Cabrera went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for Detroit. Tanner Rainey registered his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with nine home runs and is batting .255. Niko Goodrum is 8-for-35 with two doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 83 hits and has 21 RBIs. Juan Soto is 11-for-34 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .242 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Daniel Norris: day-to-day (groin), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

