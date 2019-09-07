Detroit Tigers (42-98, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (82-59, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (1-9, 6.03 ERA) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (9-5, 3.67 ERA)

LINE: Athletics -290; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Detroit will meet on Saturday.

The Athletics are 46-27 on their home turf. The Oakland pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.04, Mike Fiers paces the staff with a mark of 3.46.

The Tigers are 24-48 in road games. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .292, last in the league. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with a mark of .346. The Tigers won the last meeting 5-4. John Schreiber earned his first victory and Christin Stewart went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Paul Blackburn took his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 69 extra base hits and is batting .256. Jurickson Profar is 11-for-34 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .451. Ronny Rodriguez is 6-for-32 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .276 batting average, 5.78 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), John Hicks: (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.