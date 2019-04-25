Detroit Tigers (12-11, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-15, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-3, 4.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (0-3, 8.47 ERA, 2.41 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit can secure a series win with a victory over Boston.

The Red Sox are 4-5 in home games. The Boston pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.58. Eduardo Rodriguez leads the team with a 5.89 ERA.

The Tigers are 6-6 on the road. Detroit has hit 13 home runs this season, the lowest total in the league. Gordon Beckham leads them with three while slugging .794.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .587. Christian Vazquez is 8-for-32 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Goodrum leads the Tigers with 10 extra base hits and has nine RBIs. Christin Stewart is 11-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Tigers: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Eduardo Nunez: 10-day IL (back), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), Marco Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers Injuries: Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (forearm), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

