BOTTOM LINE: Miguel Cabrera and the Tigers will take on the Royals Sunday.
The Royals are 16-23 against the rest of their division. The Kansas City pitching staff averages 9 strikeouts per nine innings, .
The Tigers are 12-27 in division games. Detroit has slugged .401 this season. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .417.
TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 11 home runs and is batting .342.
Cabrera leads the Tigers with 10 home runs and has 35 RBIs.
INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (arm), Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Greg Holland: (oblique), Matt Harvey: (right lat), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique).
Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee), Jeimer Candelario: (back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.