The Cardinals are 9-8 in home games. St. Louis has hit 31 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Brad Miller leads them with five, averaging one every 17 at-bats.
The Tigers have gone 9-11 away from home. Detroit has slugged .425 this season. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with a .529 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and five home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 37 hits and is batting .330.
Candelario leads the Tigers with 17 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (kidney), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach).
Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).
