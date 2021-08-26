Zimmer, who drove in three runs, has the two longest home runs hit by a Cleveland player this season. He hit a 471-foot homer to center field on Aug. 9 against Cincinnati in Cleveland.
Texas tied the game with two runs in the second and two in the third, but Cleveland put together another four-run inning in the fourth.
Andrés Giménez’s RBI double gave Cleveland the lead. Amed Rosario had a sacrifice fly and José Ramírez and Franmil Reyes added RBI singles as the Indians (63-62) moved past .500 for the first time since Aug. 2.
Ramírez, whose fielding error helped Texas tie it in the third, matched a career high with three stolen bases, and Reyes drove in two runs. Myles Straw hit a leadoff home run in the first and rookie Owen Miller homered in the fifth.
Trevor Stephan (3-0) allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings.
Nick Solak and DJ Peters homered for Texas, which is 9-28 since the All-Star break.
Lyles had his start moved up a day after Spencer Howard was placed in healthy and safety protocols. The right-hander allowed eight runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Straw homered on Lyles’ second pitch of the game. Ramírez walked, stole second and scored on Reyes’ double. Zimmer followed with a Reyes-like drive for a 4-0 lead. Reyes hit a 451-foot home run into the left field bleachers Wednesday.
Jose Trevino and Solak had RBIs in the second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa led off the third with a single and took third when Andy Ibañez singled, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Both runners scored when Ramírez booted Nathaniel Lowe’s two-out grounder.
ROSTER MOVE
The Indians placed rookie infielder Ernie Clement on the 10-day injured list before the game with an unspecified condition. Clement is batting .227 with two homers and seven RBIs in 36 games.
Right-hander J.C. Mejia was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Mejia is 1-7 with an 8.75 ERA in 14 games for the Indians this season.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Indians: RHP Aaron Civale will make a minor league rehab start at Class A Lake County on Friday night. He hasn’t pitched since June 22 when he sprained his right middle finger.
UP NEXT
Rangers: RHP Glenn Otto is expected to make his major league debut on Friday night when Texas opens a home series against Houston. Otto has been pitching at Triple-A Round Rock. Texas has six players on the COVID-19 injured list.
Indians: The club hasn’t announced its starter for Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against Boston at Progressive Field.
