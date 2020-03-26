The 6-foot-11 Mobley attends Temecula Rancho Christian in California and is headed to Southern California.
The 6-foot-6 Cunningham is from Texas and attends Montverde Academy in Florida. He has signed to play at Oklahoma State next season.
Bates, a sophomore from Ypsilanti Lincoln High School in Michigan, is regarded as one of the top prep basketball players of any class.
The 6-foot-9 guard could potentially be selected with the No. 1 pick overall in two years if, as expected, the NBA and its players lower the minimum age for entering the draft from 19 to 18.
