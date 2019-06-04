NHL

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues won Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final and will head back to Boston with the series tied 2-2.

Ryan O’Reilly scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period for his second of the night and the Blues beat the Bruins 4-2.

O’Reilly ended an eight-game goal drought by scoring 43 seconds in and with 9:22 left in the game that was back-and-forth madness with Boston’s Tuukka Rask and St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington each giving up tons of rebounds.

Game 5 is Thursday night in Boston.

NBA

SAN FRANCISCO — Toronto star Kawhi Leonard filed a federal lawsuit against Nike on Monday, saying the footwear and apparel giant is blocking him from using a logo that he believes he owns.

The suit was filed on a travel day for the NBA Finals; Leonard and the Raptors flew to Oakland, California on Monday to begin preparing for Game 3 of the title series against the Golden State Warriors, a game that will be played Wednesday night.

It was filed in California because Leonard maintains a home in San Diego, the suit said.

Leonard was a Nike endorser until 2018. He now endorses New Balance. A Nike spokesman declined comment Monday, saying the company does not discuss pending litigation. Leonard is scheduled to speak with reporters on Tuesday when practice resumes at the NBA Finals.

MLB

NEW YORK — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera’s administrative leave has been extended through June 17 by Major League Baseball.

Herrera was placed on leave May 28, a day after his arrest in a domestic violence case at a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The commissioner’s office announced the extension Monday.

NEW YORK — Mets announcer Ron Darling is returning to the team’s broadcast booth Tuesday night following surgery to treat thyroid cancer.

Darling said April 13 he was taking a medical leave. On May 6, he said a mass had been removed and he planned to be back at work in about a month.

The 58-year-old former pitcher says in a statement Monday his doctors tell him his cancer has been “stabilized for now” and he has been cleared to work. He adds that he will be monitored closely for the next several months to “assure my progress remains on the right track.”

BASEBALL DRAFT

SECAUCUS, N.J. — The Baltimore Orioles selected Oregon State switch-hitting catcher Adley Rutschman with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

The announcement Monday night at MLB Network studios marks the second time the Orioles have led off the draft, and first since they took LSU pitcher Ben McDonald in 1989.

The 21-year-old Rutschman had been the favorite to go first overall since he led Oregon State to the College World Series title last year and was selected as the most outstanding player. He followed that up with a dominant junior season at the plate — hitting .411 with a career-best 17 homers to go along with 58 RBIs and a school-record 76 walks — and behind it, throwing out 13 of 27 baserunners for the Beavers.

NFL

BATAVIA, N.Y. — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is reiterating his stance of wanting to reduce the four-game preseason schedule at a time the league and player’s association have begun preliminary talks on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Goodell cites discussions he’s had with coaches in saying he doesn’t believe four preseason games are necessary to evaluate and develop players for the start of the regular season. He says the NFL should do everything to the highest quality, “and I’m not sure preseason games meet that level right now.”

Goodell spoke Monday while participating in Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s 33rd charity golf tournament outside of Buffalo.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers agreed to terms with six-time Pro Bowl free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on a one-year contract worth up to $10.25 million with incentives, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

McCoy, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a salary cap move, will receive a $4 million signing bonus.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he has not yet signed his contract.

McCoy chose Carolina over Baltimore and Cleveland.

The addition of McCoy gives the Panthers a formidable trio of defensive tackles that includes Kawann Short and Dontari Poe, who have each been to the Pro Bowl twice, and Kyle Love.

—By AP Sports Writer Steve Reed.

TENNIS

LONDON — Three-time major champion Andy Murray is planning to return from hip surgery by competing in doubles at the Queen’s Club tournament this month.

Murray hasn’t played on tour since the Australian Open in January. Play at Queen’s Club starts June 17.

The former No. 1 player says Queen’s Club is the “perfect place” to start his attempted comeback. He has won the singles title at the grass-court event five times.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

LINCOLN, Neb. — Darin Erstad has resigned as Nebraska’s baseball coach, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.

Erstad’s announcement Monday came a day after the Cornhuskers were eliminated from the NCAA Oklahoma City regional with a 16-1 loss to Connecticut. He finished with an eight-year record of 267-193-1.

Erstad said it was an “extremely difficult decision to step away” and that he loves his team, staff and university. He and his wife have three children.

TRACK AND FIELD

Caster Semenya won an interim ruling in her battle against the IAAF when the Swiss supreme court ordered athletics’ governing body to suspend its testosterone regulations on Monday, raising the prospect of her competing at the world championships without having to take hormone suppressing medication.

The decision temporarily lifts the contentious rules, at least until the IAAF responds with arguments to the supreme court, known as the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to restore them. The IAAF has until June 25 to do that.

Should the IAAF fail to overturn the ruling, the regulations will remain suspended until Semenya’s full appeal is heard by a panel of Swiss federal judges. That could take up to a year or more, meaning the 28-year-old South African might be cleared to run unrestricted in her favored event in remaining Diamond League meetings and the worlds in Doha, Qatar, in September and October.

MOTOCROSS

ISLE OF MAN — Organizers said English motorcycle rider Daley Mathison died Monday following a crash during the third lap of the opening Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) event.

The race was due to be run over four laps, but was declared a result after two when the red flag was flown for the accident at the start of the third tour.

The TT races around the island off the northwest coast of England have been run since 1907. Two riders died last year.

OBITUARY

SAN DIEGO — Lowell North, a pioneering sailmaker who won an Olympic gold medal and four world championships in the venerable Star Class, has died. He was 89.

North suffered a stroke Saturday night and died late Sunday night at his home in Point Loma, his son Danny said.

North began sailmaking as a teenager and founded North Sails in San Diego in 1957. It was the world’s biggest sailmaker when he sold it in 1984 and retired.

North won the bronze medal in the Dragon Class in the 1964 Olympics and the gold medal in the Star Class in the 1968 Games. He won four Star world championships and finished second five times.

COURTS

BOSTON — A former women’s soccer coach at the University of Southern California is expected to plead guilty for his role in a sweeping admissions bribery scheme.

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that 49-year-old Ali Khosroshahin of Fountain Valley, California, will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Khosroshahin is accused of accepting bribes to get four students designated as soccer recruits even though none played competitive soccer.

