For the second consecutive offseason, the active Reds are splurging as they try to shake themselves out of a rut of six straight losing seasons. Their first move involves getting a player from the NL Central-rival Milwaukee Brewers. The 31-year-old Moustakas could fill the Reds’ hole at second base that opened when Scooter Gennett got hurt and then was traded last season.

NFL

BEREA, Ohio — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not expected to miss any time after injuring his right hand in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Mayfield played the second half with a glove helping protect and support his hand after he struck it on the facemask of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree while throwing a deep incompletion just before halftime.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday that he was prepared to play backup Garrett Gilbert in the second half, but X-rays taken on Mayfield at halftime were negative.

Kitchens said Mayfield “should be fine” and able to start this week when the Browns (5-7) host the Cincinnati Bengals.

NHL

CHICAGO — Blackhawks assistant Marc Crawford will be away from the team while it reviews his conduct with another organization.

The Blackhawks didn’t provide any details Monday about what they are examining, but former NHL forward Sean Avery recently told the New York Post that Crawford kicked him after he was whistled for a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty when he played for Crawford with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2006-07 season.

The team said it will have no further comment until the review is completed.

After Chicago announced its probe, Avery posted on Twitter that Crawford “was a demanding coach who would actually fight for his players.” He also posted that Crawford provided an opportunity for him “to become a better player and teammate” even though Avery was difficult.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SEATTLE — Washington coach Chris Petersen says he is stepping down six seasons at the school, with defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake promoted to over the program.

Petersen’s decision was shocking coming off a season where the Huskies went 7-5 in the regular season and are bound for a sixth straight bowl game under his leadership.

The school said Petersen, 55, will transition into a “leadership advisory role” within the athletic department. Petersen was 146-38 combined during his time as the head coach at Boise State and Washington. In a statement, Petersen says he’ll be a “Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge.”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WASHINGTON — Georgetown sophomores James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not play for the men’s basketball team the rest of the season.

Coach Patrick Ewing announced Monday the two are off the roster “effective immediately.”

The written statement did not specify why Akinjo and LeBlanc are leaving the Hoyas, who are off to a 4-3 start.

Akinjo, Georgetown’s starting point guard, and LeBlanc, a front-court reserve, were two of Ewing’s top players, both among the top five scorers this season. They were a key part of a group the third-year coach hoped would help lead the school back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when it made it under John Thompson III.

Akinjo was the 2019 freshman of the year in the Big East Conference, averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists, while making 39.1% of his 3-point attempts. He started 32 of Georgetown’s 33 games and appeared in all of them.

SOCCER

PARIS — Lionel Messi won a record sixth Ballon d’Or while World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe earned the women’s prize on Monday.

A day after scoring his 614th career goal for Barcelona, Messi reclaimed the trophy he last won in 2015.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was second in the polling, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who shared the record of five Ballon d’Ors with Messi until Monday.

Messi’s and Ronaldo’s 10-year grip on the prestigious individual award organized by France Football magazine was ended last year by Luka Modric.

Rapinoe won the women’s Ballon d’Or for leading the United States to World Cup glory in July.

She scored six goals in the championship, earning her the Golden Boot as the top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.

