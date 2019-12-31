Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch informed Shurmur of the decision Monday, less than a day after the Giants (4-12) failed to play the spoiler role and saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat them 34-17 to win the NFC East.

Mara said the owners share in the responsibility for the slide, which included a 3-13 record in 2017 and 5-11 in Shurmur’s first season.

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen was fired Monday after a tumultuous and loss-filled decade with the NFL team once coached by his father.

Owner Dan Snyder announced the move. From the outset of the 2010 season, the Redskins went 62-97-1 with Allen serving as owner Daniel Snyder’s right-hand man, a stretch that featured only two playoff appearances and zero playoff victories — along with plenty of public relations disasters.

Allen was hired as Washington’s executive VP and general manager in December 2009, then promoted to president in May 2014.

Despite playing in the league-worst NFC East, where every club has a losing record, Washington went 3-13 this season.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavier Howard was arrested on a domestic battery charge following an argument with his fiance over the purchase of a purse, according to a police report.

Howard, who made the Pro Bowl in 2018 but missed much of this season with a knee injury, faces a possible suspension to start the 2020 season.

The police report from Davie, Florida, said the argument Sunday night became physical when Howard grabbed his fiance’s arm and pushed her against a mirrored glass in the hallway of their bedroom. He let her go, causing her to fall to the floor on her right arm, which landed on his crutches, the report said.

Howard complained of pain due to his injury and was taken by Davie Fire Rescue to a hospital for treatment. He was later taken to the jail.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Record-breaking Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

Dobbins’ decision was expected. He announced it in a Twitter post Monday in which he thanked everyone at the university and said “coming to Ohio from Texas has been nothing short of a dream.”

Dobbins became the first Ohio State player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He finished with 2,046 yards and could have had a lot more but sat for the second half of most regular-season games because they were early blowouts. He was a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his two seasons with the Buckeyes.

He ran for 174 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State’s 29-23 College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Clemson on Saturday but also dropped two passes that likely would have been touchdowns on drives that ended in field goals for the Buckeyes.

NBA

NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors forward Marquese Chriss has been fined $35,000 for shoving Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic to the floor, the NBA announced Monday.

Chriss shoved Doncic in the third quarter of Dallas’ 141-121 victory at Golden State on Saturday night.

The amount of the fine was based in part on Chriss’ history of physical altercations on the court, NBA executive vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe said in a statement.

Doncic fell backward into the first row of fans after Chriss shoved him. Doncic jumped right to his feet and charged at Chriss until the referees separated them. Chriss was assessed a technical foul.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 20 points and Roy Williams tied his mentor on the all-time wins list as North Carolina beat Yale 70-67 on Monday night.

Justin Pierce added 14 points for the Tar Heels (8-5) in their final nonconference game of the regular season.

Williams picked up his 879th career victory as a head coach, tying Dean Smith for the fourth most in Division I men’s basketball history. Williams worked as an assistant for Smith at North Carolina for 10 seasons from 1978-88.

TENNIS

MELBOURNE, Australia — A day after Andy Murray put his Grand Slam comeback on hold, Japan’s Kei Nishikori has become the latest high-profile player to withdraw from next month’s Australian Open, citing a right elbow injury.

Tennis Australia issued a statement Monday saying Nishikori had withdrawn from the season-opening major at Melbourne Park and from the ATP Cup, a new international men’s team event which starts next week and will be played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

The world No.13, who has not played since a third-round loss to Australia’s Alex de Minaur at the U.S. Open, required minor elbow surgery in the off-season.

Murray, a three-time major winner, announced Sunday that he had experienced a “setback” in his recovery from injury and as a precaution would not be coming to Australia in January.

SOCCER

MIAMI — David Beckham’s new MLS team finally has its first coach, with Inter Miami hiring Diego Alonso.

The Uruguayan, who has coached two different teams to CONCACAF Champions League titles, officially took over Monday as the inaugural manager of Beckham’s club. He was an attacker as a player and prefers the same scoring-minded style as a coach.

Alonso said after he went through his first interview with Inter Miami officials, he knew the job was right for him.

OBITUARY

LOGAN, Utah — Former Utah State basketball coach and athletic director LaDell Andersen has died at 90, the school said. He had also coached at BYU.

Andersen, who lived in St. George, died on Sunday, the school said.

He coached Utah State to two Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight appearance.

A former walk-on, Andersen lettered for the Aggies from 1949-52 and was their coach from 1961-71. He served as the school’s athletic director from 1973-82.

He coached the Aggies to five appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including the program’s lone trip to the Elite Eight in 1970. Utah State also made the NIT in 1967.

Andersen was the third-winningest coach in school history at 173-96.

He coached the Utah Stars of the American Basketball Association for two seasons before returning to the Aggies as athletic director.

Andersen coached BYU for six seasons from 1983-89, leading the Cougars to a 114-71 record and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

