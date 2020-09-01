Last month, after The Washington Post reported 15 female former employees saying they were sexually harassed during their time with the team, Snyder hired Washington law firm Wilkinson Walsh LLP to review the team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Attorney Beth Wilkinson now reports directly to the league office.

OBITUARY

WASHINGTON — John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died. He was 78.

His death was announced in a family statement released by Georgetown on Monday. No details were disclosed.

One of the most celebrated and polarizing figures in his sport, Thompson took over a moribund Georgetown program in the 1970s and molded it in his unique style into a perennial contender, culminating with a national championship team anchored by center Patrick Ewing in 1984.

Georgetown reached two other title games with Thompson in charge and Ewing patrolling the paint, losing to Michael Jordan’s North Carolina team in 1982 and to Villanova in 1985.

At 6-foot-10, with an ever-present white towel slung over his shoulder, Thompson literally and figuratively towered over the Hoyas for decades, becoming a patriarch of sorts after he quit coaching in 1999.

Thompson became coach of the Hoyas in 1972 and began remaking a team that was 3-23 the previous season. Over the next 27 years, he led Georgetown to 14 straight NCAA tournaments (1979-92), 24 consecutive postseason appearances (20 NCAA, 4 NIT), three Final Fours (1982, 1984, 1985) and won six Big East tournament championships. Thompson compiled a 596-239 record (.715 winning percentage).

MLB

San Diego acted boldly once again. Miami actually strengthened its roster.

Mike Clevinger, Starling Marte, Archie Bradley and Todd Frazier were on the move. Lance Lynn and Dylan Bundy stayed put.

Baseball’s pandemic-delayed trade deadline was quite a day.

The contending Padres got Clevinger in a multiplayer trade with Cleveland, bolstering their rotation Monday in a rare deadline deal between contenders.

The surprising Marlins reeled in the dynamic Marte for their outfield. There was a lot of talk about pitchers Lynn and Bundy, but Lynn stayed in Texas and the Angels held onto Bundy.

NEW YORK — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker and manager David Bell were each suspended for one game Monday for their roles in a benches-clearing incident Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago coach Mike Borzello also was suspended one game.

Chris Young, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of baseball operations, announced the penalties. Winker, Bell and Borzello were also fined, and Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto received a fine as well.

Winker, Votto, Bell, Borzello and Cubs manager David Ross were all ejected following an exchange of high pitches that sparked a shouting match and cleared the benches and bullpens over the weekend.

NBA

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named the NBA’s most improved player in a season that saw him bounce back from a life-altering blood clot and a trade from the team that drafted him second overall in 2016.

Ingram, who came to New Orleans as part of a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, averaged a team-leading and career-best 23.8 points per game while hitting 46.3% of his shots. He also became an NBA All-Star for the first time.

TENNIS

NEW YORK — The U.S. Open got underway without spectators.

Plenty of matches were played amid a pandemic at the first Grand Slam tournament in nearly seven full months.

And, yes, first-round matches were lost — by 16-year-old Coco Gauff among the women, and No. 9 seed Diego Schwartzman among the men. And won — by No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova, 2018 champion Naomi Osaka and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber among the women, and No. 1 Novak Djokovic, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 5 Alexander Zverev among the men.

Seven players were allowed to stay in the tournament while placed under additional restrictions on their movement and subjected to daily COVID-19 testing after coming in contact with Benoit Paire, the Frenchman dropped from the U.S. Open after testing positive for the coronavirus, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

—By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich.

WNBA

BRADENTON, Fla. — It was a record breaking night for Courtney Vandersloot.

The Chicago guard set the WNBA single-game record with 18 assists, helping the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 100-77 on Monday night.

Vandersloot tied the record, held by Ticha Penicheiro, at 16 on a drive to the basket, drawing two defenders and finding Ruthy Hebard under the hoop for a 89-74 lead with 3:22 remaining.

GOLF

The Zozo Championship is moving from Japan to California this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it the anchor of a West Coast Swing in the fall portion of the schedule that is certain to attract strong fields.

The $8 million tournament will be played Oct. 22-25 at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, with Tiger Woods as the defending champion on a course where he has won five times.

The tour and Zozo Inc. announced the decision Monday night.

SOCCER

MILAN — AC Milan is hoping a full season from Zlatan Ibrahimović will result in a return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

Seven-time European champion Milan announced on Monday that the 38-year-old Ibrahimović signed a one-season contract.

The deal is reportedly worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million).

Ibrahimović began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri’s season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches.

SPORTS BUSINESS

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will eliminate 40 positions from its athletic department and reduce the salary of many remaining employees in the face of an expected $25 million reduction in revenue over the next year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cuts announced by the department Monday night, the final day of the fiscal year for the department, are expected to save Texas Tech roughly $4.5 million. Employees with annual salaries of $30,000 or more will see reductions of 3% to 14% in pay, while those making less than that won’t have their salaries reduced.

