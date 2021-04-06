Jared Butler scored 22 points and MaCio Teague had 19 for the Bears (28-2), who were ranked second or third in the AP poll all year long — but never first, all because of one team.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has turned to former Tar Heels player and assistant coach Hubert Davis to lead the storied men’s basketball program as the successor to Hall of Famer Roy Williams.

The 50-year-old Davis played for the Tar Heels under Dean Smith before a long NBA career, and he spent the past nine seasons working under Williams.

The school announced the hiring Monday after an emergency meeting by its board of trustees. UNC is planning an introductory news conference for Davis on Tuesday.

CHICAGO — Loyola Chicago promoted assistant Drew Valentine to head coach on Monday, hoping he can build on the success the Ramblers experienced under Porter Moser.

The 29-year-old Valentine helped Loyola make two deep NCAA Tournament runs in four seasons as an assistant. He gets his first head coaching job with Moser taking over at Oklahoma after a 10-year run that included a Final Four in 2018 and a Sweet 16 appearance this year.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State has hired Tennessee assistant Desmond Oliver as the Buccaneers’ new men’s basketball coach, six days after Jason Shay resigned unexpectedly after one season.

ETSU athletic director Scott Carter introduced Oliver as the program’s 18th head coach Monday afternoon.

Oliver, 51, is the first Black coach in the history of ETSU men’s basketball. The first-time head coach takes over a team with at least six players in the transfer portal.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Greg Young was named the head coach at Texas-Arlington on Monday after 12 seasons as an assistant coach for the Mavericks.

Young replaces Chris Ogden, who resigned last week to join Chris Beard’s new staff at Texas, the alma mater for both of them. Before his three seasons as UTA’s head coach, Ogden was an assistant coach for Beard at Texas Tech for two years.

MLB

DENVER — Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year’s Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because MLB hadn’t announced the move yet. The commissioner’s office was expected to declare Tuesday that the Colorado Rockies will host the game.

ESPN was first to report the decision.

MLB pulled the July 13 game from Truist Park in Atlanta in response to Georgia voting rules that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp quickly signed into law March 25.

— By AP Sports Writer Pat Graham.

SAN DIEGO — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on a hard swing Monday night and left the game against the San Francisco Giants.

Tatis struck out against Anthony DeSclafani and winced in pain as he fell to the ground. He cradled his left arm while he got up, and manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held his left arm against his body as he walked off the field.

The 22-year-old Tatis left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later.

NFL

NEW YORK — The New York Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, ending a stint that was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play and unfortunate injuries.

And with the Jets holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, they’re likely moving on to another young signal-caller who they hope will deliver the team back to respectability.

New York announced it acquired a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft and second- and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft.

NBA

NEW YORK — James Harden returned to Brooklyn’s lineup Monday but made it through just four minutes before his right hamstring trouble resurfaced.

Harden left in the first quarter against the New York Knicks and the Nets said he would not return.

Harden had missed the last two games with right hamstring tightness. He was originally hurt against Houston last Wednesday, missing the final quarter of a victory against his former team.

NHL

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks now have 17 players in the NHL COVID-19 protocol with the addition of rookie forward Nils Hoglander.

It marks the fifth straight day the Canucks’ list has grown. The 17 players in the protocol at the same time represents the most by one NHL team since the New Jersey Devils had 18 on Feb. 12.

There are 22 players listed for a third consecutive day, which remains the highest total since 24 players were listed on Feb. 16. The NHL’s one-day high is 59 players who were in the protocol on Feb. 12.

AUTO RACING

Santino Ferrucci will enter the Indianapolis 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, creating a lineup of drivers who took three of the top four spots in last year’s race.

Ferrucci will drive the No. 45 Honda at Indianapolis with sponsorship from Hy-Vee. The Midwestern supermarket chain will also be the primary sponsor in two IndyCar races this season for Graham Rahal and an associate sponsor on Rahal’s car the entire year.

Takuma Sato won the Indy 500 last year for RLL and Rahal finished third. Ferrucci finished fourth driving for Dale Coyne w/Vasser-Sullivan.

