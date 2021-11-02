The track stated in a release that Mena was killed Sunday night on westbound Interstate 64 near Jeffersontown, a community in east Louisville/Jefferson. Jeffersontown, Kentucky, Police Chief Rick Sanders told The Associated Press that Mena got out of a rideshare vehicle, crossed the eastbound lanes of the highway, climbed over a retaining wall and was struck by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lanes. Mena died at the scene.