AUTO RACING

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. — NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France announced he was taking an indefinite leave of absence following his arrest in the Hamptons on charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.

France was seen blowing through a stop sign in Sag Harbor on Sunday and later had a blood-alcohol content that was more than twice the legal limit for driving, smelled of booze and slurred his words, police said.

He said in a statement on Monday that effective immediately he would be taking a leave of absence from his position “to focus on my personal affairs.”

“I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night,” he said.

France has been NASCAR’s chairman and CEO since 2003. His uncle Jim France, a vice chairman and executive vice president, will take over those roles on an interim basis.

BASEBALL

SAN FRANCISCO — Roberto Osuna got the win in his first appearance with Houston after Marwin Gonzalez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Astros over the San Francisco Giants 3-1.

Osuna (1-0) hadn’t pitch in the majors since May 6 while serving a 75-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy. Osuna was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays last Monday in a deal that sent back closer Ken Giles, and he became eligible to pitch Sunday. A few fans booed when he entered the game in the eighth inning. He retired the side in order on five pitches.

Hector Rondon closed out the 2-hour, 26-minute game with his 12th save in 15 chances.

TENNIS

Serena Williams says she’s been struggling with postpartum emotions and wants other new moms to know they are “totally normal.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion suffered the most lopsided defeat of her career, a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta in San Jose, California, last Tuesday. She then withdrew from this week’s Rogers Cup in Montreal, citing personal reasons.

“Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom,” Williams said in an Instagram post. “I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal.”

The 36-year-old Williams was the runner-up at Wimbledon last month. That was just her fourth tournament since returning to the tour after having a baby in September and dealing with a health scare related to blood clots.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Less than a year after emerging from a long run of NCAA issues, North Carolina is dealing with rule violations again — this time for football players selling team-issued shoes.

The school announced Monday that 13 players will miss games serving suspensions for the secondary NCAA violations, which will leave the Tar Heels shorthanded during much of the season’s opening month. While secondary violations are generally considered less severe, the penalties in this case will result in several players being forced to sit out at least a third of the regular-season schedule.

In all, nine players will miss four games, two will sit two games and two others will miss one contest. The NCAA approved a school request to delay two suspensions affecting multiple players at one position, while the other 11 suspensions begin with the Sept. 1 opener at California.

The Tar Heels want to put move on quickly from this latest embarrassment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.