NBA

SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and nine rebounds, LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 points and 13 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Golden State Warriors 111-105 for their ninth straight win.

San Antonio won its 11th straight at home and moved into fifth in the Western Conference at 42-29 following Oklahoma City’s loss to Miami.

Stephen Curry had 25 points after a slow start and Kevin Durant added 24 for Golden State, which entered the game having won two straight. The Warriors have dropped into a tie with Denver for first place in the West with matching 47-22 records.

DALLAS — Dirk Nowitzki passed Wilt Chamberlain for sixth place on the NBA’s career scoring list, but Elfrid Payton had his fifth straight triple-double to help the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Dallas Mavericks 129-125 in overtime.

Payton finished with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Dallas rookie Luka Doncic had a triple-double of his own with 29 points, 13 boards and 10 assists.

Julius Randle scored 11 of his 30 points in the final 3:29 of regulation, helping the Pelicans rally to force overtime.

Nowitzki moved past Chamberlain (31,419 points) on one of his signature long-range jumpers with 8:35 remaining in the first quarter. The 40-year-old German took a feed from Doncic and backed down Kenrich Williams before turning and launching from the top of the key.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK — Baylor, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville are the No. 1 seeds in the women’s NCAA Tournament, leading a March Madness field that was revealed early thanks to a production error.

The bracket was mistakenly put out by ESPN hours before the network had scheduled its selection show. ESPN apologized and scrambled to air an early selection show to release the brackets while screenshots of the field were shared across social networks.

The No. 1 Lady Bears are the top team in the Greensboro Regional while defending champion Notre Dame is the first choice in Chicago. Mississippi State is the No. 1 team in the Portland Regional, where Oregon is the second seed. Louisville is the top choice in the Albany Regional, where No. 2 UConn potentially awaits.

BASEBALL

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Clayton Kershaw won’t start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on opening day because of the sore shoulder that’s slowed him at spring training, ending his streak of pitching eight straight openers.

Kershaw has dealt with left shoulder inflammation this spring, and has yet to pitch in a game. The left-hander is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Wednesday, but there are no plans in place after that.

Manager Dave Roberts said it’s unlikely Kershaw would open the season on the active roster. Right-hander Ross Stripling will have a spot in the rotation.

The team has not announced a starter for the March 28 opener at home against Arizona, but Roberts did say it will not be Walker Buehler because his rest days don’t line up.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The New York Yankees reached into the remainder of the free-agent market to bolster their ailing rotation, agreeing to a minor league contract with Gio Gonzalez.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 33-year-old left-hander would get a $3 million salary while in the major leagues and the chance to earn performance bonuses. He was a far cheaper alternative to higher-priced options such as Dallas Keuchel.

Gonzalez is a two-time All-Star and was 21-12 in 2012, his first season with the Nationals. He is 127-97 with a 3.69 ERA in 11 major league seasons and just finished the second option season of a contract that wound up being worth $65.5 million over seven years.

HOCKEY

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos scored his 36th goal of the season and the Tampa Bay Lightning clinched the Presidents’ Trophy with a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

The Lightning, who have 116 points, will have home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Stamkos became the franchise leader in goals with his 384th.

Victor Hedman added his 10th goal of the season and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots. Anthony Cirelli scored his fifth short-handed goal of the season while Yanni Gourde notched his 20th goal of the season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson has earned reinstatement from the NHL as he enters the follow-up phase of the league’s substance abuse program.

The league announced Watson had been returned to available status. Watson began the season on suspension and was suspended again Jan. 29 as he entered the second stage of the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program.

The Predators said in a statement that they’d have no further comment on Watson’s reinstatement “because of the personal nature” of the situation and due to their “exclusive focus on Austin and his family’s well-being.”

TENNIS

LONDON — A Swedish tennis player who is a sophomore at the University of San Diego has been suspended and fined after admitting to having bet on tennis matches.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said David Norfeldt has been suspended for eight months and fined $6,000 after he acknowledged placing 195 bets between April 2016 and January 2017, though he did not play in any of the matches on which he wagered.

The suspension will be lifted after four months and reduced by $3,000 if Norfeldt, 20, does not commit any additional breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program. Norfeldt will be unable to attend or compete in any tournament sanctioned by tennis’ governing bodies and will be eligible for reinstatement on July 13.

A university spokesman offered no comment on Norfeldt’s status other than to confirm he plays for the team.

