Arozarena provided a stunning lift for the Rays during the 2020 postseason with 10 homers in 18 games during their run to the World Series. But the 26-year-old Cuban didn’t play enough during the 2020 regular season to lose his rookie status so he was eligible for the award this year. He followed up his postseason breakout with an excellent season in 2021, finishing with a .274 average, 32 doubles, 20 homers and 69 RBIs while adding excellent defense, helping the Rays return to the postseason.