Monday's Sports In Brief

AUTO RACING CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket-list events, but the 47-year-old had no idea what that will look like in 2023. Carvana has already told Johnson it will back whatever racing he pursues.

Johnson took two weeks from the IndyCar finale — with a weekend spent in England with Ganassi teammates Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti at the Goodwood Revival — before finalizing his decision to scale back.

PRO FOOTBALL

The Pro Bowl is getting a major makeover.

The NFL has eliminated its full-contact all-star game and is replacing it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

The new event will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days.

The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5. That is one week before the Super Bowl in Arizona.

Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event’s content throughout the week. Manning, a 14-time Pro Bowl pick during his Hall of Fame career, will provide his perspective and also be a part of the coaching staff for the flag game.

CLEVELAND — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was in hospital care as doctors assessed non-life-threatening injuries he suffered while flipping his Porsche in a one-car accident following practice.

Garrett was still being evaluated late Monday night following the accident, which happened on a rural road a few hours after the team’s practice. The Browns did not provide any details about Garrett’s injuries or condition.

Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, said in a statement posted on Twitter that the star pass rusher was “alert and responsive” while receiving medical attention. She said, “we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries.”

On behalf of Garrett’s family, Lynn thanked medical personnel for getting the 26-year-old and an unidentified female passenger out of his mangled vehicle and transporting them to a hospital.

Lynn told AP in a text message that Garrett did not break any bones and she expected him to be discharged either Monday night or into Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it responded to a rollover crash around 3 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S on the right side of the road with extensive damage.

The crash is still under investigation, but the highway patrol said “impairment from alcohol/or drugs is not suspected.” Garrett and his passenger were wearing safety belts.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Buccaneers announced the team will leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting Wednesday and continue through this week’s preparations, if necessary.

So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday vs. Nashville.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ATLANTA — Geoff Collins is out as Georgia Tech’s football coach, fired in the midst of his fourth season after failing to make headway with a brash plan to turn the Yellow Jackets into a national powerhouse through branding and promoting Atlanta’s big-city culture.

Collins was dumped during a meeting of the athletic association board two days after a 27-10 loss to Central Florida left him with a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech.

Brent Key, the assistant head coach under Collins, was appointed interim head coach. He doesn’t have much time to settle in: The Yellow Jackets are at No. 24 Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Collins, whose team is 1-3 this season, finished with a winning percentage of just .263 — the lowest of 13 full-time coaches in the school’s history.

Collins was the third Football Bowl Subdivision coach to be let go in the opening month of this season, following Scott Frost at Nebraska and Herm Edwards at Arizona State.

Georgia Tech also dismissed athletic director Todd Stansbury, who hired Collins and provided steadfast support even as the losses mounted. Frank Neville, a senior vice president, will take over as interim AD while the school begins a search this week to fill both positions.

IRVING, Texas — Texas Tech was fined $50,000 and reprimanded by the Big 12 Conference because fans stormed the field following an overtime victory against rival Texas, a celebration during which a video showed one of them shoving a Longhorns player.

A post on Texas Tech’s official athletic department Twitter account included a still shot from the video asking for help in identifying that fan, and said the matter had been turned over to the school’s police department.

BASEBALL

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said the Atlanta Braves will be “forever known as the upset kings of October” for their improbable 2021 World Series win, as he welcomed the team to the White House for a victory celebration.

Biden called the Braves’ drive an “unstoppable, joyful run.” The team got its White House visit in with just over a week left before the 2022 regular season wraps up and the Major League Baseball playoffs begin again.

TORONTO — Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah was honored with a sportsmanship award for defending teammate Alejandro Kirk after the catcher was criticized online for his weight.

Manoah received a roughly $73,000 ($100,000 Canadian) sponsorship prize and immediately donated it to KidSport, a Canadian nonprofit that gives children the opportunity to participate in organized sports.

Earlier this month, Manoah reacted angrily when Montreal radio host Matthew Ross tweeted that Kirk was “embarrassing the sport” because of his weight and figure. Kirk, a first-time All-Star this season, is 5-foot-8 and 245 pounds, according to his bio on MLB.com.

Ross subsequently deleted the tweet and shut down his account before issuing a public apology for his remarks.

To recognize Manoah’s actions, ​​Dove Men+Care announced a sponsorship honoring athletes for their sportsmanship and named Manoah as the first recipient.

