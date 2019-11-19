Funding came from a variety of groups and individuals, including prominent breeder and owner John Harris, veterinarians Vince Baker, Melinda Blue and Ryan Carpenter, Del Mar, Los Alamitos, the California Thoroughbred Trainers and California Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Foundation.

The equine imaging center at Santa Anita already has nuclear scan technology and will add an equine PET scan, with track owner The Stronach Group kicking in $500,000 for it and another $200,000 coming from a private foundation dedicated to research on equine health issues.

There had been a Nov. 15 deadline to raise money for the equine MRI so it could be used this winter.

A total of 37 horses have died in racing and training at Santa Anita since last December, including Mongolian Groom in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at the track earlier this month.

