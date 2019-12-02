While the top three women in the WSL rankings are American, only two surfers per gender per nation can compete when surfing makes its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.

Kolohe Andino of San Clemente, California, has already earned one of the U.S. men’s spots. The second spot will be determined following the Hawaii Pipe Masters event starting next week. John John Florence of the North Shore is ranked No. 8 in the world and will try to hold off 11-time world champion Kelly Slater of Cocoa Beach, Florida, who is 10th in the world.