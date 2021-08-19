In that time, the Orioles have been outscored by 91 runs, the largest scoring gap of the 260 teams that have dropped more than 10 consecutive games since 1901, according to Baseball-Reference’s Stathead.
“We’re just not in many games right now,” Manager Brandon Hyde said, “and that’s very, very hard.”
This losing streak — the Orioles’ second 14-game skid of the season — has ensured their fifth straight nonwinning season, plummeting their record to an MLB-worst 38-81. During the streak, they have allowed 131 runs, their second most over 14 games behind the span that began with their 30-3 loss to the Texas Rangers in 2007. Their offense, likewise, has managed fewer than three runs per game.
“The numbers are what they are,” Hyde said. “We’re just having a tough time getting people out, and we’re not scoring a ton of runs.”
The 1988 Orioles’ season-opening 21-game skid is the franchise’s only one longer than the current drought, though the inaugural 1954 team and this May’s group also lost 14 straight games. These Orioles are the third team since 1901 and the first since the 1935 Boston Braves with two streaks of that length in one season.
“I feel like the mind-set is there,” said all-star center field Cedric Mullins, who hit a leadoff home run to give Baltimore a brief lead. “I feel like we’re coming in strong, coming in with a great mindset, and it’s just a matter of trying to keep that competitiveness throughout all nine innings, and I think that’s where we’ve kind of struggled a little bit.”
With the players who batted second, third and fifth in the series’ first game absent from Wednesday’s lineup, the Orioles scored twice in the first off Rays opener Louis Head. After Mullins’s home run, Pedro Severino, batting cleanup in a makeshift lineup with Trey Mancini (calf), Anthony Santander (ankle) and DJ Stewart (knee) nursing leg injuries, added an RBI single.
The lead lasted two outs. Ji-Man Choi’s bases-loaded single off starter Spenser Watkins tied the game. The Rays got two more two-out runs in the fourth, with Brandon Lowe (Maryland) singling home a run, stealing second when shortstop Richie Martin couldn’t cling onto the ball to make the tag and scoring on a Wander Franco double. After posting a 1.76 ERA in his first three major league starts, Watkins has an 8.37 mark over his last five.
“Every guy that takes the ball each day or steps in the box each day wants to be a part of the solution,” Watkins said. “I don’t think anybody is stressing more than others.”
Watkins said the Orioles are leaning on their “core veterans” such as Trey Mancini, Maikel Franco, Matt Harvey and John Means. That Means, in his third major league season, is considered part of that group speaks to the inexperience of the Orioles’ roster amid the organization’s rebuild.
“We’re trying to win,” Hyde said. “Our guys are not quitting, and I give our guys credit for that, because this is challenging, and we’re facing really good teams, too. We’re not facing .500 clubs from other divisions. We’re facing teams that have added. We’ve subtracted for three years.
