This losing streak — the Orioles’ second 14-game skid of the season — has ensured their fifth straight nonwinning season, plummeting their record to an MLB-worst 38-81. During the streak, they have allowed 131 runs, their second most over 14 games behind the span that began with their 30-3 loss to the Texas Rangers in 2007. Their offense, likewise, has managed fewer than three runs per game.