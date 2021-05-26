The defeat, their ninth straight and 16th in their past 18 games, dropped the Orioles to 17-32.
There’s some frustration, obviously,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “This doesn’t feel good — no way around it. This doesn’t feel good. We’re in most of these games, too, and we’re just having a tough time getting on the right end of it.”
The Orioles’ best chances to create a big inning happened early, when Cedric Mullins singled to open the game but was thrown out trying to steal second after a strikeout. That proved costly when Trey Mancini delivered his 11th home run of the year — and major league-leading 42nd RBI — four pitches later. But after Anthony Santander’s double in the ensuing at-bat, the Orioles didn’t get another hit until the ninth.
López, though, was up for the task. He pitched around some traffic after two walks in the first inning and got an out at home on a groundball in the second. But with a runner on first in the sixth, Maikel Franco bobbled a potential double play ball on a hot shot to third and only ended up with a chance at first base. A walk and a groundout later, López left a fastball over the plate to Miguel Sanó, who drove it 426 feet.
— Baltimore Sun