Dillon Bredesen kicked a 44-yard field goal and Morris added a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter to cap the scoring.

Fields completed just 5 of 22 passes for SCSU for 42 yards and a score. The Bulldogs did most of their damage on the ground, rushing for 208 yards on 45 totes.

North Carolina Central (4-7, 3-4) managed just 170 yards of offense. Freshman Davius Richard completed 12 of 28 passes for 120 yards and two interceptions for the Eagles.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD