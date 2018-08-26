Crowds shelter from the rain as the British Grand Prix MotoGP is delayed at Silverstone, England, Sunday Aug. 26, 2018. (David Davies/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

SILVERSTONE, England — The British Grand Prix in MotoGP has been canceled because of bad weather.

Officials said track conditions at Silverstone have been deemed “too unsafe” after a bout of heavy rain before Sunday’s race.

It is the 12th of 19 races on the MotoGP calendar.

Jorge Lorenzo had been due to start on pole position, with championship leader Marc Marquez in fifth place.

