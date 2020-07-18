Fabio Quartararo took pole position ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix with a lap record of 1:36.705 at Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto. His Yamaha teammate Marc Viñales will start second.
Six-time defending MotoGP champion Marc Márquez finished the session with the third-fastest time.
The season-opening Qatar GP was canceled in March and MotoGP put on hold due to the pandemic.
The competition announced last month it would resume with a reduced calendar, which includes seven races in Spain.
Everyone attending must pass a COVID-19 virus test five days before each event and remain in self-isolation until the race. Random tests may also be carried out at the circuit.
Teams will be kept separate in small groups to reduce the risk of contagion.
