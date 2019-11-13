Outside of cycling’s circles, his status as cycling’s nearly man eclipsed the achievements of Anquetil and Bernard Hinault, the two French members of the elite club of five-time Tour winners.

AD

“His feats, his panache, his courage will forever remain engraved in our memories,” French president Emmanuel Macron said. “Poupou, forever the yellow jersey in French hearts.”

AD

Over his 17-year-career, Poulidor — who was nicknamed “Poupou” — secured a record eight podium finishes at cycling’s showpiece event but could never reach Paris in the famed yellow tunic, which is worn by the race leader after each stage.

“The cycling world loses a monument, an icon. You cannot imagine how much Poupou was loved in France,” Merckx, another five-time Tour winner, said in an interview with the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad. “We have Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault as unforgettable cyclists in France, but you can safely put Raymond Poulidor among them.”

AD

Poulidor died early on Wednesday in his hometown of Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat, in central France, according to town officials.

He had been hospitalized last month after a bout of fatigue he suffered this summer during the Tour, where he worked every year as an ambassador for the yellow jersey’s sponsor. Quite ironically, considering he never got to wear it during his racing career, he wore a yellow shirt every day for this activity during the grueling race.

AD

The son of sharecroppers, Poulidor took part in 14 Tours from 1962-76. He finished in second place three times and was third five times.

A loveable and down-to-earth competitor, he kept the same warmth and approachability after his career ended, always up for a chat with his admirers and ready to sign autographs or pose for pictures.

AD

Nothing was too much trouble for the genial “Poupou” and fans loved him all over the nation. Two years ago, he shared a warm greeting with Macron after a stage during the 104th edition of the race.

“He was a man of the people and never forgot where he came from” Tour director Christian Prudhomme told The Associated Press. “He spoke to people in the same manner, no matter if they were the French president or fans lining up the roads. He will be remembered as someone generous who rubbed shoulders with the greatest champions, who never complained and came very close to the Grail. A giant has passed.”

AD

Poulidor turned professional in 1960 and achieved much success with the French Mercier team before he retired in 1977, a year after he finished third in his final Tour de France behind Lucien Van Impe and Joop Zoetemelk at the age of 40.

AD

His career appeared cursed by ill fate, however, since it came during an era of greatness in cycling and wedged him between two incredibly strong riders in Anquetil and Merckx.

Despite falling short at the Tour, he was more than merely a second fiddle. He was an all-rounder graced by great climbing skills and posted prestigious wins at the Milan-San Remo and Walloon Arrow classics, the Spanish Vuelta — his only Grand Tour win — and the Paris-Nice stage race.

In 1962, he made his Tour debut with a broken finger and put on a great show in the Alps to win a daunting stage featuring five climbs with a commanding three-minute lead.

AD

Two years later, Poulidor started the ‘64 Tour with the favorite’s tag on his back, having won the Vuelta earlier that year. After dropping Anquetil during a Pyrenean stage, he reached the top of the port d’Envalira climb with a three-minute lead over his cycling nemesis. But Anquetil rode at breakneck speed in the descent to catch up with his rival, before Poulidor hit the tarmac in the fog and eventually lost two minutes.

AD

At the ‘68 Tour, he was involved in a serious crash after a motorbike knocked him over and fell on top of him.

“I was unlucky, but the bike brought me more than it cost me,” Poulidor said, reflecting on his mishap with typical wry humor.

___

Raf Casert in Brussels and Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD