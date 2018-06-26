Ahead of Washington’s third meeting with the Connecticut Sun this season, a 92-80 win Tuesday night at Capital One Arena, it would have been fair to ask which Mystics team, exactly, was going to show up.

It’s not just that Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault finally has a healthy roster — and therefore rotations open to constant tinkering — for the first time in almost a year.

The first time Washington played Connecticut, when the host Mystics lost by 24 points June 3 as they played without Elena Delle Donne, looked completely different from the second time, when the visiting Mystics rolled to a 30-point lead before holding on for a four-point win 10 days later.

Tuesday’s meeting offered the Mystics (9-5) a chance to set the record straight. They did so with a flourish, crafting a dominant third quarter that kept them atop the Eastern Conference. Conference standings matter less because teams are reseeded before the playoffs, but earning a second win over the second-place Sun (8-6) carried weight.

“It is a rivalry,” Thibault said. “It’s becoming it because they’re good again now, and we’re trying to be one of the elite teams, and so are they. It has that feel to it when you play them, so the challenge is, can you do the little things better than them?”

[Elena Della Donne took exception to the NBA commissioner and found her voice]

The Mystics did, at least after a first quarter in which sleepy defense put them behind by 10. With Chiney Ogwumike and Jonquel Jones leading the way for Connecticut, the Sun outrebounded Washington 16-8 and had 10 second-chance points to the Mystics’ two. But in the other three quarters, Connecticut edged Washington on the boards 25-24 and had 16 second-chance points to Washington’s 20.

The key was a renewed focus on defense. The Mystics watched video during halftime and discussed how to defend the Sun’s pick and rolls. They came out of the locker room sharper, leading to opportunities to score in transition, where Washington is most comfortable.

Delle Donne and LaToya Sanders took particular advantage of that. Delle Donne led all scorers with 25 points, and Sanders had a career-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Kristi Toliver added 14 points, and rookie Ariel Atkins had 13.

“We didn’t have to walk it back every time [and] set up; we could get out and run,” Thibault said. “They’re hustling to get back, and all of a sudden Elena or Kristi’s standing there behind the three-point line unguarded, and that really sets things up.”

[For Mystics’ Natasha Cloud, consistency has been a breath of fresh air]

Added Sanders: “When people have size and length, sometimes you try to beat them with athleticism. I think me and Elena have that; we’re really quick. She’s more of a ballhandler big, and I just try to outrun people.”

Trailing 46-43 at halftime, Washington took off with just over five minutes left in the third quarter. Sanders kicked off a 16-point run that Toliver capped with a free throw following a three-pointer from Atkins. The scoring opportunities didn’t stop: Washington closed the quarter with back-to-back baskets when Myisha Hines-Allen scored over Ogwumike, then Monique Currie snatched the ball from the Connecticut big right beneath the basket and tossed in a layup as the crowd thundered with applause. For the quarter, the Mystics outscored the Sun 33-15.

“It’s amazing when you play really good defense what kind of things can happen,” Thibault said.

Ogwumike led Connecticut with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Jasmine Thomas and Alex Bentley each added 13 points, and Morgan Tuck had 11.

The teams meet for the final time July 24 in Connecticut. After Tuesday’s win, the Mystics have a blueprint to follow.

“We just had to look at ourselves and realize what type of team we want to be. . . . We’re trying to be in first place,” Sanders said. “We’re trying to be a championship team, so when we play other good teams, we can’t just get blown out by 30 when we know we have the talent and 12 healthy players now to compete with anybody in this league.”