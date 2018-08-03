Friday night’s WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena was canceled, with no makeup date scheduled. It was unclear whether the game would be considered a forfeit by the Aces or played at a later date.

Neither the WNBA nor the Aces had issued a statement on the matter as of early Friday evening, but several people with knowledge of the situation indicated to The Washington Post that Bill Laimbeer, the Aces’ coach and president of basketball operations, made the decision in protest because his team had arrived in the District only hours earlier after travel delays. Regardless, this was believed to be the first time in WNBA history that a team declined to participate in a game.

The Mystics almost certainly would protest a rescheduled game, because not only were they ready to play but the Aces were already in town, having landed at Reagan National Airport at about 2:20 p.m. The Mystics instead held an autograph session for fans already in the arena.

“I’m really disappointed that the Las Vegas players and organization didn’t come to compete,” Washington Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said. “Every team I’ve been around in the WNBA or the NBA or the old CBA goes through this. College teams go through it, and you have an obligation to the fans who paid money to come watch you play. If you’re there and in the city and can play, you should show up and play.”

A forfeit by the ninth-place Aces (12-14) could have a major impact on their playoff aspirations. They entered Friday night 1½ games out of the league’s eighth and final playoff spot.

The start of this three-game road trip for the Aces began in frustrating fashion. Travel headaches — a common gripe among WNBA players who, unlike their NBA counterparts, do not fly charter — were to blame.

In this instance, a flight cancellation and multiple delays had the team landing at Reagan Airport about 5½ hours before tip-off. The game had been set for 7 p.m., but it was pushed back an hour Friday afternoon before being scuttled altogether.

The journey was supposed to commence Thursday with a late-morning flight from Las Vegas to the District. But after delays lasting seven hours, during which time players Moriah Jefferson and Lindsay Allen registered to vote on their laptops, the team had to make other plans when its flight was canceled.

The Aces boarded a red-eye to Dallas after midnight with the hopes of connecting to the District on Friday morning. More misery came when the flight out of Dallas was delayed.

Players went to Twitter to express their displeasure with the situation, particularly given the importance of the road trip.

“No shoot around. No night of sleep. No beds. No food,” Las Vegas guard Kayla McBride tweeted before the team’s flight took off from Dallas. “Right now we will land in DC at 245pm that has us going straight to the gym bc of traffic and bags…and you want us to play? Oh ok.”

Instead, the Aces did not show up at Capital One Arena for pregame warmups.

The Aces’ circumstances were hardly unique. The Mystics this season arrived at their hotel for a game at Seattle at 3:30 a.m. and tipped off at 4 p.m. that same day.

Thibault also recounted the time as coach of the Connecticut Sun when, during a blackout in 2003, the team bused back to its arena from Cleveland, changed and arrived in New York less than an hour before tip-off.

“Everybody has these moments when they’re tired. I get it,” Thibault said. “I would be tired, too, but they’re not the only one that’s ever had this happen.”