The Mystics were in control all game, even as the Sun shaved a 17-point Washington lead down to four late in the fourth quarter. Connecticut pressured the Mystics, opening the final period with two big three-pointers, but this was no muscular statement of a run like the ones Las Vegas was able to pull off against Washington in the previous round.

AD

AD

With Connecticut’s leading scorer, Jonquel Jones, underperforming and its starting point guard, Jasmine Thomas, off her game offensively, the Mystics kept edging just out of reach every time the Sun made a push.

Elena Delle Donne led five Washington scorers in double figures with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists that matched a career high. The Mystics’ ball movement was just as they want it to be Sunday, and it led to 54 percent shooting from the field and 47.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Atkins added 21 points, including three three-pointers. Kristi Toliver, playing without the right knee brace that had been protecting a healing bone bruise and medial collateral ligament strain, had 18 points and five assists. Natasha Cloud had 13 points and seven assists. Emma Meesseman scored 11 off the bench.

AD

AD

The Sun, playing in its first WNBA Finals since back-to-back appearances in 2004 and 2005 when Mystics Coach-General Manager Mike Thibault was at the helm, looked a step behind. Despite shooting 48.5 percent from the field with four scorers in double figures, the Sun never found an opportunity to grab hold of the game after falling into a first-quarter hole.

Courtney Williams led Connecticut with 26 points, and Alyssa Thomas, playing with a torn labrum in both shoulders that will require offseason surgery, had 20 points and five steals.

The Mystics and Sun started at breakneck pace and played a largely even game — an offensive showcase for both — save for one stretch at the end of the first quarter. LaToya Sanders kicked off a 12-0 tear to close the period that earned Washington just enough separation to stay ahead even as Connecticut shot well and stuck with the Mystics on defense.

AD

AD

Washington kept control and led 55-46 at halftime despite a tight stat line between the two teams and more turnovers than usual. The Mystics shot 63.6 percent from the field in the first half; the Sun shot 60.6 percent. Each team had 10 rebounds and nine turnovers. The difference was that Washington got more open looks earlier and shot incredibly well from three — it made 6 of 11 from deep in the first half while Connecticut had just four threes — and the Mystics added seven points from the free throw line compared to the Sun’s two.

Even more effective than the free throws and three-pointers was that Washington locked up Jones, a George Washington grad who averages 14.6 points for the Sun. She took just three field goals before halftime while Williams and Thomas shouldered the load on offense.

AD