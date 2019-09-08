The Washington Mystics’ best regular season in franchise history ended with fans inside a crowded Entertainment and Sports Arena on their feet, crying what has become a familiar refrain. Only these “M-V-P” chants for Elena Delle Donne sounded louder than any had all year. Passionate supporters had packed the cozy venue — on an NFL Sunday, no less — to watch the best team in the WNBA and celebrate the league’s leading MVP candidate. Neither the Mystics nor Delle Donne disappointed.

Washington beat the Chicago Sky, 100-86, in its regular season finale, even though it had nothing left to play for but pride. The Mystics entered Sunday afternoon having already achieved their yearlong goal of securing the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs, which they clinched with a win over the Dallas Wings on Friday.

But Washington couldn’t abide anything less than full effort — not in front of a home crowd that hasn’t witnessed a loss since July 13.

“They were crazy tonight, right?” Delle Donne said of the “M-V-P” chants that continued to ring out as she stood on the court for an interview after the game. “[It’s] something that gives you chills. I absolutely love this city. There’s nowhere I would rather be, and for them to have my back like that really means a lot. It was a special moment.”

[The Mystics have flipped into playoff mode as they conclude regular season]

The Mystics (26-8) played their starters for close to normal minutes Sunday and came away with a win to cap a record-setting season for the franchise. Never before has Washington won 26 games. The Mystics have never been the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and they have never had a player who has had a season such as Delle Donne’s. She had game highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds Sunday, and she added three assists and three blocks in 25 minutes.

Delle Donne also officially became the first WNBA player to sustain at least 50-percent shooting from the floor, 40-percent shooting from the three-point line and 90-percent shooting from the free throw line for an entire regular season. She shot 50.8 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three and 97.3 percent from the line in 2019.

Delle Donne and her team’s reward is an eight-day layoff before their first playoff game Sept. 17 at home.

Both the Mystics and No. 2 seed Connecticut (23-11) received a double-bye into the semifinals, while No. 3 seed Los Angeles (22-12) received a first-round bye and must win one single-elimination game to get to the semis.

Las Vegas (21-13) clinched the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye with Chicago’s loss. The Sky (20-14) will be the No. 5 seed and faces a tough road ahead: To get to the semifinals it will have to win two single-elimination games before the playoffs convert to a best-of-five format beginning with the final four.

The Seattle Storm (18-16), which beat Washington in the Finals to win the league title last year, is the No. 6 seed, the Minnesota Lynx (18-16) is the No. 7 seed, and the Phoenix Mercury (15-19) is the No. 8 seed.

The playoffs begin Wednesday.

[Down two guards, the Mystics survived by going big. Can that work in the playoffs?]

While most of the league prepares, the Mystics will rest — which is another reason Washington Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault felt good about playing some of his starters only slightly less than normal against the Sky. Emma Meesseman had 11 points in 29 minutes. Starting point guard Natasha Cloud played 29 minutes as well, adding eight points and six assists.

Tianna Hawkins returned after sitting out for two games because of knee soreness and had 24 points and nine rebounds.

“We knew we had a really good Chicago team that was on a roll coming in. We also knew we have nine days until we have another game,” Delle Donne said. “We wanted to play. We wanted to get that practice under our belts, and it was a really good win. Obviously the crowd was electric, too, so we wanted to play for them. They showed out. It was like they were preparing for playoffs, too.”

Thibault said he hopes to schedule a scrimmage-like practice against the team’s male practice squad this week to keep the Mystics fresh.

It was clear from the start Sunday the team was still plenty motivated. Delle Donne had 20 points in the first half, when she and her teammates were shouting a little louder than usual to be heard over Sunday’s rowdy crowd, which was perhaps the most exuberant it has been since the season opener.

“We are, I think, 14-2 in this building. Our other loss [at home] was at Capital One [Arena],” Thibault said afterward. “The crowd has made, really, an effective crowd has given us a home-court advantage that we haven’t had. It’s loud out there. I think it’ll be louder for the playoffs. . . . This has been a fun first year in this building. Hopefully it’ll be another fun month in this building.”