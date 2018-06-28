LOS ANGELES — Two-time WNBA champion Cappie Pondexter has been released by the Los Angeles Sparks, leaving her free to sign with another WNBA team.

The 35-year-old guard averaged 3.6 points and 10.3 minutes playing in 13 games this season.

Pondexter won two WNBA championships in Phoenix. She has also played for New York and Chicago during her 12-year career in the league. She was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 draft.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.