Los Angeles Sparks’ Chelsea Gray (12) looks to pass as Seattle Storm’s Alysha Clark (32) and Breanna Stewart defend in the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson/Associated Press)

SEATTLE — Alana Beard scored five of her 11 points in overtime including a 3-pointer that put Los Angeles ahead for good in a 77-75 victory to end Seattle’s five-game win streak Tuesday.

Candace Parker led the Sparks (13-8) with 21 points. She added 10 assists and was a rebound shy of a triple-double with nine boards.

Beard’s shot from behind the arc came with 3:23 left in overtime and put Los Angeles ahead 71-70. After Breanna Stewart missed a pair of shots, Beard came back with a jumper to extend the Sparks’ lead.

The Storm (15-6), who lead the WNBA’s Western Conference, could not respond.

Parker’s turnaround hook gave the Sparks a 77-72 lead with 1:05 to play. Natasha Howard cut into the margin with a three-point play, but Seattle came no closer

Sue Bird, Howard and Stewart all missed chances to tie the game in the final seven seconds. Howard finished with 18 points for Seattle while Stewart had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

